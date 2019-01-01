Tender for modernisation of Nehru Place bus terminal floated, six others in line

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Delhi government has given its approval for the modernisation of seven bus terminals in the national capital, aiming to provide a world-class transit experience to commuters.The Transport department had already floated tender for the modernisation of the Nehru Place bus terminal and tenders for two other bus terminals at Najafgarh and Azadpur were expected to be floated within a week, a government statement said Tuesday.The tenders for the remaining four terminals were expected to be released in February, it added."Bus commuters should get the same experience that airport and Metro commuters get at transit points," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.The Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) is the project consultant for the modernisation of the Nehru Place bus terminal. The Space Matters has prepared the architectural design of the terminal.The futuristic Nehru Place bus terminal will have an aerodynamic canopy, held up by tree-like columns. The canopy will serve as a shelter and help in rainwater harvesting.The public plaza of the terminal will have space for kiosks, shops and hawkers with a round-the-clock anchor store. It will also have all civic amenities, besides ramps for specially-abled persons. PTI VIT RC