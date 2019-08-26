Tenders floated for installing over 1 lakh more CCTV cameras: Delhi govt

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) The AAP government on Monday floated tenders for installing 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras even as the work on setting up of an equal number of such devices across the city is underway, PWD Minister Satyendra Jain informed the Delhi Assembly.All the 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras will be installed within one year, Jain said while participating in a brief discussion on the last day of Monsoon Session.The PWD minister said work is underway to install 1.4 lakh 4 GB and WiFi-enabled cameras."The tender for installing another 1.4 lakh camera was floated today," Jain said.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said CCTV cameras have not only ensured safety of women but also instilled fear in the minds of the law breakers and strengthened the law and order in the city."People also shared stories as to how installed CCTV cameras have helped check eve-teasing at street corners and stealing from parked bikes and vehicles and cycle thefts in slums..."I was told by a temple priest that there were no incidents of slipper lifting on Janmashtami this year due to CCTV cameras," Sisodia said, adding that there is an overall atmosphere of safety and prevention because of CCTV cameras.Jain said residents whose power connections will be used to run CCTV cameras will be given a rebate of 50 units per month in their electricity bill.He asserted that Delhi is the first city in the world where government is sponsoring a large project of installing 2.8 lakh cameras."These high quality cameras having latest technology are WiFI-enabled, which means they could also be used for a centralised surveillance."These HD cameras are so good that the face of a person could be identified and registration numbers of vehicles could be clearly seen from a distance of 50 meters," Jain added.Participating in the discussion, ruling AAP MLAs thanked the Delhi government for the project and shared incidents of how CCTV cameras were helping in solving such crimes like thefts and snatching, besides keeping a watch on wayward youth and street fights. PTI BUN VIT KJ