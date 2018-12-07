Tennis coach among six arrested for robbing car at gunpoint

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Six men, including a tennis coach, were arrested for allegedly robbing a car at gunpoint after holding the driver of the vehicle hostage in south Delhi's Sarojini Nagar, police said Friday. The accused were identified as Sandeep (19), a resident of Lodhi Colony, Aamir (19), a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Rajveer (21), Ram Yadav (20), Shyam Yadav (20) and Rahul Kumar (18), residents of Kotla Mubarakpur, they said. The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar. Murlidhar, the car driver, told police that three men looted Rs 5,000 at gunpoint, the DCP said. They tied his hands with a piece of cloth and threw him out of the car near Sarai Kale khan bus terminal, Kumar said. Police traced the location of the car which was found in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, the DCP said. On Wednesday, a trap was laid and two persons were arrested after a brief chase, he said. Later, their four other associates were also apprehended, police said, adding that Sandeep used to give lawn tennis training to doctors and interns of AIIMS. One country-made pistol, two live cartridges, one knife, three cars, three two-wheelers and five mobile phones were seized, the officer added. PTI NIT AMP SNESNE