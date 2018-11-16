Tenon Group Marks a New Chapter of Growth; Announces a New Office Space in Gurgaon, India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Maj Manjit Rajain, Groups Chairman awarded as the Global Security Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 by CAPSI Gurgaon, Haryana, India (NewsVoir)Tenon Group, a trusted source known for providing the best in class security and facility management services around the world, strengthened its commitment to offering world-class security & facility management (FM) services and job opportunities with the opening of an expanded corporate office in Gurgaon. The strong demand for security and facility management by large corporations and retail establishments across the country is driving the expansion of the Indian security and FM services industry, one of the countrys fastest growing. The new corporate office reflects Groups global vision and strategy to align and synergize their various business verticals present across geographies and help to expand the companys organic and strategic growth. Tenon Group has a significant presence in India with 70+ offices in 200+ cities, the company plans to hire additional employees in India as the company continues to grow internationally.Commenting on the occasion, Maj Manjit Rajain, Group Chairman said, Workplaces reflect the values at the core of a company. It is a proud moment for the company as we further our endeavour to provide relentless services to our loyal customers. The new office resonates with our global presence and helps us to take the legacy forward. The essence of this office has been specially crafted to provide a more spacious, transparent and personalized environment to its employees and customers.Located at the heart of Gurgaon at Udyog Vihar, the expanded office will house the corporate divisions of Groups three sub-brands - Peregrine, Tenon FM and Soteria and play an integral part in companys industry-leading growth. Spread over 38,000 square feet, the latest state of the art office facility will serve as a natural collaboration centre for more than 145 employees and will provide ease of access to its customers. It will provide team members with first-class accommodations, as well as provide ample room for the Tenon team to grow to meet demand for the companys technical talent. The architecturally modern 5 floors building has 14 conference rooms, fully functional cafeteria and a multi-functional gym and it reflects values and essence of the brand. It features a modern work environment designed on the tenets of open culture and team work.Due to consistent growth in business during the past few years, the new office will be a great place to meet prospective clients, deliver integrated facility and security solutions. It will further build on the companys credibility for the business opportunities. This investment is in line with companys strategic plans to grow in the market. As a key enabler to providing security and facility management solutions, Tenon is committed to creating clients as partners for life through tireless combination of excellence in service, exceptional client engagement and deeper industry expertise. In the last three years, Tenon Group has significantly expanded its global footprint and is present in a leadership position in India, UK and Singapore.Tenon Group gets recognised for its commitment; receives prestigious awards from Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI).In a Association significant development, Central of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) awarded Tenon Groups Chairman, Maj Manjit Rajain as the Global Security Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 at CAPSIs 13th Annual Conference and awards event. Tenon Groups Global CEO, Brig. Rajan Oberoi has also been bestowed with the Security Leadership Award for his contribution to private security industry. CAPSI is a preeminent organization for security professionals of India and an elite association of professionals managing world's largest workforce of 7 million guardsmen and women engaged in providing private security cover to the nation.As part of its CSR initiative, Tenon Group unveiled the new educational infrastructure at RajkiyaUchch Vidyalaya, Jhajjhar, Haryana with the objective of providing quality education to underprivileged children. They also inaugurated their Primary Health Care Unit, which will have a Doctor, Paramedic with a 24 hours Ambulance. This initiative echoes its commitment to support quality education and sustainable growth.After adopting the school in 2015, Tenon Group, as part of the new infrastructure raised a new floor with 3 new state of the art classrooms and one spacious library at the Government school building. The school is now also equipped with complete interior, to encourage optimum environment for learning. Additionally, to take care of the students and staff, a primary healthcare unit with a doctor, paramedic is also set up at the school with support of the mobile ambulance. Speaking on the occasion, Major Manjit Rajain, Founder & Group Chairman, Tenon Group said, "With our sustained efforts in a phased manner by investing in the educational, medical and sanitation infrastructure we are able to create an ideal model school for deserving children. We are humbled by our contribution to create an ideal study environment for the young generation and will remain committed. Nothing will make us happier than to see these students being educated and become well-respected individuals in the society." Over the past three years, Tenon Group in India has been focussing on providing means for quality education among school going under privileged children. The companys on-going initiative aligns with Saksham Haryana, the state governments drive to raise quality of education in the state. The state governments objective is to achieve 80 per cent grade level competencies in schools and provide two lakh employment opportunities over the next few years to the youth in the state echoes completely with Tenon Groups vision of sustainable development of society.