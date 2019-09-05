Tension in Jaipur locality over murder

Jaipur, Sep 5 (PTI) A local resident allegedly killed a hawker with an axe on Thursday, triggering communal tension during which at least seven policemen were injured when they faced a stone-pelting mob. Rafiq (45) attacked Munna Vaishnav (40) in a fit of rage during an argument over a petty issue in the city's Khonagorian area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rahul Jain said. Rafiq, who is mentally challenged, was also injured in the scuffle, he said. Jain said some people tried to give a communal colour to the incident and efforts were on to identify them. He added that a case had been registered against Rafiq and additional police force had been deployed to maintain the law and order. The situation was completely under control, he said. Earlier, demanding the arrest of the accused, former state BJP chief Ashok Parnami and Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena protested at the Khonagorian police station and threatened to stage a dharna if action was not taken at the earliest. PTI AG RDK RDK