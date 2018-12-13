Tension in Rajasthan's Pokhran after man, injured in poll day clash, dies

Jodhpur (Raj), Dec 13 (PTI) Tension gripped Pokhran in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district Thursday when a man, injured in a clash on the polling day in the state, succumbed to his injuries here. The administration has suspended internet services in the region as a precautionary measure. The man died Wednesday night and as the news of the death spread Thursday, angry villagers shut down markets demanding immediate arrest of the accused. Local BJP candidate Pratap Puri and party former MLA Shaitan Singh joined the agitating villagers who staged a dharna with the victim's body at the Pokhran sub-division office. "Considering the seriousness of the matter, we have deployed a heavy police force in the area and suspended internet services in order to avoid flaring up of the issue," IGP (Jodhpur) S K Narjari said. Jugtaram (70), who was returning after casting his vote on December 7, had suffered serious injuries when two groups clashed in Lathi village. "The victim was rushed to Jodhpur where he was undergoing treatment in MDM Hospital. But he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday night," the officer said. A case was registered against over a dozen named accused and nearly 11 of them have so far been arrested, the IGP said, adding that the officers from the administration and the police have been talking to the demonstrators to resolve the standoff. Some vehicles were damaged and set ablaze in the clashes while some persons were injured in stone pelting. PTI CORR CK