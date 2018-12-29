Tension in UP village after children throw mud at car

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 29 (PTI) Tension prevailed in a village here as members of two communities came face to face after a group of children threw mud at a car, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in Hashimpura village on Friday evening when a group of children threw mud at a car of a couple belonging to another community, they said. A heated argument ensued between members of two communities over the incident, Station House Officer Rajender Giri said. As a precautionary measure, extra police force has been deployed in the village, he said. PTI Corr GVS