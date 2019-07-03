Tension prevails at Jaipur's Shastri Nagar over minor's rape

Jaipur, Jul 3 (PTI) Tension prevailed at Jaipur's Shastri Nagar and nearby areas over the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl. The ban on mobile Internet services in 13 police station areas of Jaipur was extended till 10 am on Thursday to contain the spread of rumours. Additional policemen have been deployed to maintain the law and order. "Police teams are working on the case and the accused will be nabbed soon," Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said. The girl was allegedly raped on Monday evening by a man, who had introduced himself as a friend of her father. He had allegedly taken her to an isolated place on his motorcycle. The accused is yet to be arrested. When the matter came to light, local residents held a protest, demanding the registration of a case. Some unruly people damaged windowpanes of cars parked in the streets, following which additional policemen were deployed in the area. "The situation is under control. Additional policemen have been deployed to maintain the law and order," DCP Manoj Kumar said. PTI SDA RDKRDK