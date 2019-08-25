scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Tension prevails in Raj town after stones pelted at VHP rally

Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) Tension prevailed in Rajasthan's Gangapur city of Sawai Madhopur district after some unidentified people pelted stones at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally, police said on Sunday.Gangapur City Sub Divisional Magistrate Vijendra Meena said some people, apparently from inside a mosque and the adjoining houses, pelted stones at the VHP procession.No injuries were reported and additional force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, Circle Officer Pratapmal said.The situation is "completely under control," he added. PTI AG AD RHLRHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos