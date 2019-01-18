TERI School of Advanced Studies Organizes the 2nd International Conference on Business, Economics and Sustainable Development (ICBESD - 2019)

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) In collaboration with The Government of India Rooftop Solar Technical Assistance Program supported by the World Bank New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS), the pioneer institution of international importance in sustainability research, provided a platform to like-minded researchers, experts, academicians, policy-makers and corporate leaders by hosting the 2ndInternational Conference on Business, Economics and Sustainable Development (ICBESD-2019) to discuss issues and challenges facing businesses and economies to meet the goal of sustainable development through new and innovative solutions, without compromising on growth, profitability, and competitiveness. The conference was organized in collaboration with the Government of India Rooftop Solar Technical Assistance Program supported by The World Bank. The conference comprised three panel discussions on emerging themes of health finance, circular economy, and solar rooftop systems and 16 parallel paper presentation sessions with eminent academicians, corporate leaders and policy-makers chairing the sessions on various themes relating to the Sustainable Development Goals. The conference was inaugurated by Mr. Gopal Krishna Gupta, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India. Dr. Leena Srivastava, Vice Chancellor, TERI SAS and Chief Patron, ICBESD-2019 delivered the welcome address along with conference Chair, Prof. Manipadma Datta and Conference Patron, Prof Shri Prakash. Introducing the conference to the audience Dr. Leena Srivastava, VC, TERI SAS said, Industry-Academia partnerships need to go beyond the rhetoric to a mutually beneficial long term engagement to design systemic solutions particularly on issues of sustainability that are making not just businesses vulnerable but entire societies too! Our effort at the TERI School of Advanced Studies is to lead that change through an inter-disciplinary perspective. Through this conference, as a first step, the aim is to provide an impetus to researchers across sectors to evaluate and ensure the preparedness of businesses and the economies for achieving the SDGs. Inaugurating the conference, Mr. Gopal Krishna Gupta, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India said, There are many opportunities available for researchers and students to join the government to achieve the goal of sustainable development and climate change. Such a goal needs systematic persuasion and collaboration. This conference provides a platform to likeminded collaborators to deliberate on the issue that is of outmost importance today. Prof. Manipadma Datta, Conference Chair and Professor at TERI SAS informed that an overwhelming 150 papers has been received under various themes in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. He added, "We believe that ICBESD provides a very suitable platform to researchers, academicians, and corporates committed to the cause of sustainable development. We hope that through this annual conference of stakeholders at TERI SAS, knowledge is disseminated about unique, relevant and useful means and methods to make businesses and economies sustainable in the true sense." The conference was kept in line with the SDGs with key sessions on the following themes: Circular Economy Health Finance Solar Rooftop Systems Solar Rooftop Policies Climate Change Economics of Sustainable Development Banking and Finance for Sustainability Corporate Governance, CSR and Ethics Creating Shared Value Sustainable Development Goals and Indias Preparedness Infrastructure and Sustainable Development Marketing and Sustainability Sustainable Business Strategies Sustainable Human Resource Development Sustainability Reporting The conference witnessed the presence of eminent national and international institutes like Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, IIT, NIFM, Jamia Millia Islamia University, Rajiv Gandhi University, Symbiosis Institute of International Business, IGNOU, JNU, AMITY International Business School, Jamia Millia Islamia and many more. Overall the conference was a unique platform for faculty, researchers, students, corporate leaders and other stakeholders to deliberate on the emerging horizons and the road ahead to create a systemic change to meet the mammoth challenge of sustainable development. Image: 2nd ICBESD 2019 PWRPWR