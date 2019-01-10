Terms like chest-thumping nationalism, jingoism used to shame people: Kangana

(Eds: Dropping name in para three) Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Declaring that passion for the country should be proclaimed loudly, actor Kangana Ranaut says terms such as "chest-thumping nationalism" and "jingoism" are being used to shame people these days. Ranaut, who spoke on nationalism during the launch of a song from her new film "Manikarnika", said she agreed with lyricist Prasoon Joshi and writer Vijayendra Prasad who articulated the same views. "Nowadays, words like chest-thumping nationalism and jingoism are used for shaming. When we used these words on our set, Prasoon sir and Vijayendra Prasad would tell us, 'Yes, it's chest-thumping. So, why not?' So, how passionate you are, that's how your passion will be," Kangana told reporters at an event along with Joshi on Wednesday. "How beautifully Prasoon sir said, one should not be shamed for whichever kind of love one has. Flags of various colours are being waved, so what's bad in our tricolour? We should not be ashamed about it," she added. Echoing her, Joshi said love for the country had become "uncool" today. "I don't know who has done this but someone has made love for the country uncool. They are like, 'What's this nationalism?' Whatever love we have for someone, it should remain cool. "I feel hurt when youngsters question the need to show it. We need to. When there's love, there is a need to express. I have been wanting to start this hashtag, 'deshprem jatao'," he said. The writer-lyricist said there are several ways to express love for the country but one must "show" it."By writing a poem or making a painting... you have to show it. If you have love, you need to show it. Wear it on your sleeves," he added. Asked for her reaction on the downside of hyper nationalism, including beating up people who do not stand up for the national anthem, Kangana seemed to digress and said, "Like Prasoon sir said, love is love. If you love your partner and you never want your partner's company, it's up to you." The actor said the Constitution of India is "a promise we have all made with each other" and is not a gift from God that has "fallen from heaven"."That promise needs to be owned. It needs to be shown that we own it. It is not something to be internalised," she added. Joshi said one should not express love for the country according to "convenience"."You say, 'I will sit alone in a room and tell people when they ask me about it'. No. If you love someone, then saying it a little bit, showing it a little bit... Of course in your own way but one should express it. It is important. "It reflects in the eyes, in your gestures, in your hugs and touches. Don't base the love for your country on convenience. As far as you are cognisant of it and honest about it, don't make it convenient. If you are hiding behind convenience, I have a problem," he added. "Manikarnika", on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, is scheduled to release on January 25. PTI JUR RDS MINMINMIN