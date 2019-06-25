Terribly misogynistic: CBFC member Vani Tripathi Tikoo on 'Kabir Singh'

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Censor board member Vani Tripathi Tikoo has blasted Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Kabir Singh" for glorifying violence against women, labelling the film as "terribly misogynistic".Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of "Arjun Reddy" fame, "Kabir Singh" is the third take on the story, which was also remade in Tamil as "Adithya Varma".All three versions have drawn criticism for their depiction of toxic masculinity as the central character, a doctor, descends into self-destruction and alcoholism following a heartbreak."I'm serious about this thought that Misogyny is 'Infectious' have been noticing the narrative around #KABIRSINGH past few days..What a terribly misogynistic and extremely violent film! 'Arjun Reddy' was bad enough and now this remake! Am I surprised its doing well... Well Well!" Vani tweeted.In another post, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) member questioned Shahid for his decision to star in the film, which raked in Rs 70 crore in its opening weekend."I find it baffling that "Big Stars" make these choices who actually lead by Example! As the Cinematic journey of the country has gone beyond its 'Traditional' Women as 'Eye Candy' routine. Can we remember how movie characters are idolised?" Vani said."Someone asked me after my last post what's wrong with an Actor choosing a role? Dear pal there is never a wrong or a right it's the choices that you make on screen to portray is what defines who you are! A character is only a piece of written paper if not enlivened by an actor!" she added.Previously, singer Sona Mohapatra had criticised the film."How can we keep such deeply disturbing, dark & dangerous politics 'aside'? Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition? #LetsTalk #India #KabirSingh," the singer had tweeted. PTI RB RBRBRB