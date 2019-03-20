Terror-funding case: Delhi court allows ED to quiz Syed Ali Shah Geelani's son-in-law

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) A Delhi court Wednesday allowed ED to quiz Altaf Shah, son-in-law of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, and others in connection with a terror-funding case involving LeT chief and 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. Special judge Rakesh Syal allowed the agency to question Shah, Zahoor Watali, an influential businessman who has allegedly friendship with Pakistani leaders and Kashmiri separatists, and Naval Kishore Kapoor, a UAE-based businessman. The court said the Enforcement Directorate would get three days between March 24 and April 5 to quiz Shah, Watali and Kapoor, who were arrested by the NIA in the terror-funding case and are lodged in Tihar jail. NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against the accused, including Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin, in the case accusing them of "conspiring to wage war against the government" and fomenting trouble in the Kashmir Valley. The agency has charged Pakistan-based terrorists Saeed and Salahuddin, besides 10 others with criminal conspiracy, sedition, and under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. PTI URD LLP SA