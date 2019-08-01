scorecardresearch
Terror funding case: ED attaches Rs 1.73 cr assets of Zahoor Watali

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The ED on Thursday said it has attached assets worth Rs 1.73 crore of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali in connection with a terror funding and money laundering case. It said a provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for attachment of Rs 1.48 crore worth immovable properties of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali's family and Rs 25 lakh of his deposits in a Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch in Delhi. The businessman is being probed for his alleged terror links with banned Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and its chief Hafiz Sayed, by both the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). PTI NES SKL SNESNE

