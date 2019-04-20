Terrorism grew when Congress was in power: Rajnath Singh

Jalaun (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday attacked the Congress, saying terrorism grew when the party was in power while the Modi government had dealt with it effectively. The senior BJP leader was speaking at a Vijay Sankalp of his party here. "During Congress governments, terrorism instead of being controlled grew, while during the Narendra Modi government it has been dealt with effectively," the home minister said."Things have changed now ...the morale of armymen is high ...Prime Minister Modi does not trouble anyone, but if any country, terrorist, separatist eyes us with wrong intention then India does not allow it to go scot free," Singh said.Claiming that the economy of the country has improved under the Modi government, he said by 2030, India will be a world leader.Attacking the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, he said these parties have entered into an understanding out of fear of defeat and to stop Modi from becoming prime minister again."The SP and the BSP have come together but in their hearts they are still against each other," he claimed.PTI COR SAB ANBANBANB