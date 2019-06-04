Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Jun 4 (PTI) Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and seized a cache of arms and ammunition, officials said Tuesday. During a search operation in Lassana forest area, the security personnel seized one Chinese pistol, 19 pistol rounds and 213 rounds of AK-47 rifle, they said. An FIR was registered in the matter and a probe was underway, the officials said. The search operation was conducted by police and a team of 16 Rashtriya Rifles, they added. PTI AB SNESNE