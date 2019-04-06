scorecardresearch
Terrorists barge into army jawan's home, shoot him dead

Srinagar, Apr 6 (PTI) An army jawan was Saturday shot dead inside his home in the Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists, police said.The terrorists barged into the residence of Mohammad Rafi Yatoo, an army jawan, and fired at him indiscriminately, a police official said.He said Yatoo was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries. PTI MIJ TIRTIR

