Terrorists fire at police post in Srinagar, cop injured

Srinagar, Apr 26 (PTI) A security personnel was injured Friday in firing by terrorists on a police post in Chanapora area of the city, police said. "There was a stand off firing on Police Post Chanapora falling under the jurisdiction of Police station Saddar. One policeman sustained injuries," a police spokesman said. He said the injured cop has been shifted to a hospital for treatment while the area around the police post has been put under cordon, and search operation is going on. PTI MIJ RCJ