Tesco in Bengaluru Collaborates With Indian Institute of Science for a Technology Fellowship Programme

BENGALURU, October 11, 2018/PRNewswire/ --In its maiden endeavour to establish fruitful collaborations with academia in India, Tesco in Bengaluru has instituted a technology fellowship at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. The two-year fellowship is designed to attract the brightest minds in one of India's most prestigious academic institutions to gain real-world experience in the critical area of data science, which has significant implications for the retail industry. Any student interested in pursuing dissertation in natural language processing, knowledge graphs and computer vision is eligible for the fellowship. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766860/Tesco_Logo.jpg )The selection committee comprises of faculty from the Department of Computation and Data Science (CDS) and representatives from Tesco Bengaluru who evaluate potential awardees based on academic performance, interest and aptitude in the fields in focus. Professor Anirban Chakraborty from the CDS Department, who works in the area of visual analytics, computer vision, application of Machine Learning in video surveillance and data association over graphs, is the mentor for the first fellowship.The first Tesco Technology M.Tech Fellowship was awarded to a student of the Masters in Technology programme at IISc. Apart from a monthly stipend, the student received a three-month opportunity at Tesco in Bengaluru this summer, where he collaborated with in-house experts to identify solutions for the technology challenges faced at Tesco. The student's notable contribution to resolving a research problem in image recognition has earned him a pre-placement offer with the company.In line with the academia connect initiatives undertaken by Tesco globally with noteworthy higher education institutions around the world, Tesco in Bengaluru is planning to expand the scope of the association with IISc and initiate fellowships with the Indian Institute of Information Technology as well. About Tesco in Bengaluru:Tesco in Bengaluru is a multi-disciplinary team serving our shoppers a little better every day across markets. Our goal is to create a sustainable competitive advantage for Tesco by standardising processes, delivering cost savings, enabling agility and empowering our colleagues to do ever more for our customers. With cross-functional expertise, a wide network of teams and strong governance we reduce complexity thereby offering high quality services for our customers.Tesco in Bengaluru, established in 2004 to enable standardisation and build centralised capabilities and competencies, makes the experience better for our millions of customers worldwide and simpler for over 4,40,000 colleagues.