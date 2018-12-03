Tessa Thompson can't play stereotypical girlfriend roles

London, Dec 3 (PTI) Actor Tessa Thompson says it is important for her to not surrender to the idea of a conventional girlfriend in the movies.The 35-year-old actor, who stars as Bianca Taylor in "Creed" franchise, said she was determined to see her character ''buck convention'', reported Contactmusic. ''It was important to me, from the first film, Ryan Coogler (writer and director of the first 'Creed' movie) and I had so many conversations about that, and we really wanted to try to buck convention in that space," Thompson said. The actor said she finds the typical portrayal of female love interests in movies to be "obnoxious".''So often women are tasked with - not just in boxing movies, but just in movies in general - I won't say which, but I was watching a film last night on the plane and I was just like ... man, women! We just show up in movies to function to support the male character in ways. "Like, we die for them, we live for them, it's just obnoxious actually. We wanted to do something different with (Bianca), so we tried to do that," she said. PTI SHDSHD