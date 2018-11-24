Tessa Thompson says it was 'easy' to forget 'scope' of 'Creed II'

Los Angeles, Nov 24 (PTI) Actor Tessa Thompson says it was difficult to think about "Creed II" in terms of scale.The actor, who reprises her role of Bianca Porter in the "Creed" sequel, told Collider that she realised the scope of the film only when they started shooting for the boxing scenes."Its funny because for us, were making these films called Creed 1 and Creed 2, its easy to forget somehow that were making, essentially, Rocky films. Films that exist inside of the Rocky universe," said the 35-year-old actor. "And then therell be moments on set, almost always when were shooting a boxing scene, where well have like a thousand extras and thats the time where the scope hits you," she added. She said the film's cast and its director approached the film "with real sensitivity and honesty" and she often felt like shooting for small project. "It feels like were making a niche drama, literally, like when its scenes with just Mike and myself or just a couple players, it feels like were making something small in scope," Thompson said. "Then we get into those boxing scenes and it suddenly feels massive. Also, we have all these characters that actually exist in the boxing world. Then its totally surreal, because you have these guys come in and its like were making an HBO special suddenly. So thats incredible," she added.Directed by Steven Caple Jr, the film also features Michael B Jordan and Sylvester Stallone. PTI RB RBRB