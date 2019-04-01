Tetra Pak Introduces the “Factory of the Future” with Human and Al Collaboration at its Core

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Lausanne, Switzerland(NewsVoir)Next week at Hannover Messe 2019, Tetra Pak will unveil its factory of the future where digital technology revolutionises the way food manufacturing plants operate. Machines will be able to communicate with each other as well as with the digital systems of the entire operation, automatically taking on tasks such as diagnosing problems, ordering and delivering parts, and looking for an engineer who is most suitable for the service needed. The technology builds on previous measures to bring the benefits of digitalisation to the food and beverage industry, such as the launch of Tetra Pak Plant Secure and condition monitoring. Supported by these smart solutions, the workforce will be able to focus on managing the plant, making quick, informed decisions and continuously increasing the speed of production, reducing errors and minimising product waste. Johan Nilsson, VP Industry 4.0 and Digitalisation at Tetra Pak said, We are in a period where the market is changing at high speed. Consumer demands coupled with regulations require a new way of food manufacturing that is much more efficient and food-safety guaranteed." At the same time, we believe humans should continue to be at the centre of the management of food manufacturing, with digital solutions as their support. Tetra Pak has been working on the digitalisation of food manufacturing with partners including Microsoft, ABB, SAP and the automated logistics solutions provider Elettric80. Combining these cutting-edge technologies with the companys food expertise, Tetra Paks ultimate goal is to lead the digital transformation of food manufacturing and offer greater support to its customers in the digital era. About Tetra PakTetra Pak is the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With over 24,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business. Our motto, PROTECTS WHATS GOOD," reflects our vision to make food safe and available, everywhere. Image: Johan Nilsson PWRPWR