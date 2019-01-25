Tetra Pak Wins Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) ‘Social Impact Award’ for Environment Sustainability

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Tetra Pak India, the worlds leading packaging and processing solutions provider was felicitated with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Social Impact award in the Sustainable Environment category. The award recognizes Tetra Paks leading efforts in setting up a sustainable ecosystem for recycling of used Tetra Pak cartons, using a multistakeholder approach and delivering measurable impact. The award recognizes excellence of organisations in the sphere of social investment, corporate social responsibility and sustainability. More than 80 project nominations were received across different project categories from corporates, NGOs and implementation agencies, of which 40 were shortlisted for further evaluation. Speaking about this recognition, Ashutosh Manohar, Managing Director, Tetra Pak South Asia said, We are honoured to receive this ICC Social Impact Award and it bears testimony to our passion for developing a sustainable recycling ecosystem in India. Recycling is an effective way to turn used paper-based Tetra Pak cartons, that would otherwise go waste, into wealth. And this is the philosophy that has driven us for close to 2 decades. Today, 1 in 3 Tetra Pak cartons is already being recycled and we are committed to increasing this significantly over the next few years. We also recognize that we cannot do it alone. Therefore, we continue to partner with stakeholders across the value chain - from consumers, waste-pickers, recyclers, brand owners, civil society organizations, NGOs and local government bodies to make sure that the recycling model is truly sustainable. Tetra Pak cartons are primarily paper based and fully recyclable. When recycled, they can be turned into many useful items like roofing sheets, classroom furniture, planters, notebooks, bags and more. Tetra Pak started establishing a recycling ecosystem for used cartons in the early 2000s, partnering with stakeholders across the recycling value chain. Tetra Pak has also invested significantly in sensitizing consumers on their role in waste management and recycling through programs like Go Green with Tetra Pak, in partnership with RUR Greenlife and Sahakari Bhandar in 2010, and a waste segregation program called Alag Karo, in partnership with Coca Cola India and GiZ. The Indian Chamber of Commerce is the premier body of business and industry in Eastern and North-Eastern India. The Social Impact Award is a flagship initiative of ICC with the intent of acknowledging organizations concern towards the well-being of the society through adequate measures, not only for regulatory requirements, but also as part of the managements commitment towards ensuring that stakeholders are adequately taken care of. The rigorous 3 stage evaluation process included consideration by an esteemed jury consisting of CSR experts, media experts and academicians to evaluate the entries from multiple perspectives. This was followed by a presentation to a corporate audience with live voting. Among other organizations competing in the Environment Sustainability category were organizations like ICICI Foundation, SBI Foundation and Lupin Pharma among others. About Tetra PakTetra Pak is the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 170 countries. With more than 24,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business. Our motto, PROTECTS WHATS GOOD," reflects our vision to make food safe and available, everywhere. More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapak.com. About ICCThe Indian Chamber of Commerce, or ICC as it is popularly known, set-up in 1925 is the premier body of business and industry in Eastern and North-Eastern India. The membership of the Chamber comprises several of the largest corporate groups in the country, with business operations all over the country and abroad. Set up by a group of pioneering industrialists led by Mr. G D Birla, the Indian Chamber was closely associated with the Indian Freedom. ICC is the only Chamber from India to win the first prize in World Chambers Competition in Quebec, Canada. ICC has a special focus upon Indias trade & commerce relations with South & South-East Asian nations, in sync with Indias Look East Policy, and has played a key role in building synergies between India and her Asian neighbours like Singapore, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Bhutan through Trade & Business Delegation Exchanges, and large Investment Summits. The Indian Chamber of Commerce headquartered in Kolkata, over the last few years has truly emerged as a national Chamber of repute, with full-fledged State Offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad and Ranchi functioning efficiently, and building meaningful synergies among Industry and Government by addressing strategic issues of national significance. Image: L to R: Saikat Basu - CEO and Chief Mentor, Consultivo; Rudra Chatterjee - President, Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC); Damiano Francovigh - Consulate General of Italy in Kolkata; Sumit Jugran - Circular Economy Expert, Tetra Pak South Asia