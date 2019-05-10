Tewari condemns Sam Pitroda's statement on anti-Sikh riots

Chandigarh, May 10 (PTI) Congress leader and party candidate from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari Friday condemned his colleague Sam Pitroda for his reported comments pertaining to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Pitroda, a close aide of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Overseas Congress' head, on Thursday said, 'hua to hua' (So what, it happened) about the anti-Sikh riots. He made this remark in response to a question on the riots by a newsman in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.Tewari said such statements deserve to be condemned unequivocally and have no place in Congress culture."...1984 riots were not only condemnable but also a blot on humanity and no sane person can be dismissive of this," said Tewari who is pitted against SAD's Prem Singh Chandumajra. "No matter how much time it takes, the guilty have to be punished and they must be punished," he added. Tewari pointed out that several anti-Sikh riots culprits were jailed for life during the Congress regime. PTI CHS RHL