Tewari may leave electoral contest from Anandpur Sahib: Chandumajra

Chandigarh, Apr 20 (PTI) Anandpur Sahib MP and Akali nominee Prem Singh Chandumajra Saturday alleged that Congress candidate Manish Tewari may "leave" the electoral arena because of "growing rebellion" in the party over his candidature."There is a lot of resentment among Congress workers against the candidature of Tewari. They are asking the Congress high command why it was unable to give ticket to a local from the (Anandpur Sahib) constituency," he said addressing an election meeting at Kukkar Majra village in his constituency. "Tewari may leave the election arena anytime under pressure from growing rebellion in the Congress party," he said. Chandumajra also asked the former Union minister why he "ran away" from the electoral contest in Ludhiana in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He has been attacking the Congress leader by calling him an "outsider".Tewari, who had opted out of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, is pitted against the SAD candidate from the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary seat in the general elections.The AAP has fielded Narinder Singh Shergill from the seat. PTI CHS VSD SRY