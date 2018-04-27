Textiles Min convenes state ministers meet on handloom, handicraft sectors

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The Textiles Ministry has held discussions with state textile ministers on ways to boost the growth of handloom and handicraft sectors.

"A meeting of state textiles ministers was held on 26th April here for taking comprehensive view on the schemes of Government of India for handloom and handicraft sectors," the Textiles Ministry said in a statement.

Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani presided over the meeting with Minister of State for Textiles Ajay Tamta and Secretary Textiles Anant Kumar Singh.

Irani appealed to the state ministers and representatives to play a pivotal role in decision making for the growth of the textiles sector, it said.

Underlining the need for all-round development of weavers and artisans, the minister requested officials at the Centre and the states to ensure that the benefits of all schemes reach the beneficiaries.

She emphasized on the need for educating weavers and artisans and their families by encouraging them to enrol with NIOS and IGNOU through initiatives taken by the ministry.

State ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand were present at the meeting. PTI RR ABM ABM