T'gana CM performs Chandi yagam for people's 'welfare'

Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Monday performed a yagam (religious ritual) near here to seek the blessings of Goddess Chandi (Durga) for the "welfare of the people". The five-day 'Sahasra Maha Chandi Yagam' began at 11 am at his farmhouse at Erravelli near here, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) sources said."Under the stewardship of Swami Swaroopananda swamy from Vizag peetham, with the blessings of Jagadguru Sringeri Peetadhipati Bharathi Teertha Swamy the chief minister along with his wife performed various rituals," an official release said."Several MPs, MLAs, MLCs, CM's family members participated in the five-day yagam," the release added.Rituals were performed for the welfare of the people, successful continuation of development initiatives, abundant rain with bountiful produce, it said further."Nearly 300 seers from various places participated in the Yagam," the release said."Wherever this Yagam is performed, there will not be any distress, untimely deaths and farmers will be blessed with abundant crops," the sources said."As many as 250 priests would take part in the rituals," they added.Ahead of the December 7 assembly elections last year, KCR had performed a 'Raja Syamala Yagam' at his farm house under the guidance of the seer of Sri Visakha Sarada Peetham. TRS stormed to power in the polls, winning 88 seats in the 119-member assembly. PTI GDK ROH RHL