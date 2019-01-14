T'gana home minister orders thorough inquiry into gangrape of 16-yr-old girl

Hyderabad, Jan 14 (PTI) Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali Monday ordered a thorough inquiry into the alleged gangrape of a 16-year-old girl here. The minister spoke to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar over phone and enquired about the details of the incident, according to an official release issued here. Three people were arrested in Kamatipura area for allegedly raping the class 12 student on multiple occasions over the last four years, police said Sunday. A demonstration was held here Sunday after the girl alleged that apart from the three arrested men, she was sexually exploited by eight others, including a witness. Police had arrested three people, including a relative of the girl, on December 31 after she filed a complaint against them. In her complaint, the girl alleged that the relative who was living on the first floor of her house gave her a soft drink spiked with sedatives one day in 2015 and raped her. Later, he and two of his friends raped her on multiple occasions and also blackmailed her after recording the act, the girl alleged. The minister has ordered a thorough and quick probe into the incident, and instructed the police commissioner to take action against the culprits at the earliest. Ali further directed the police commissioner to ensure that necessary medical treatment is provided to the girl, the release said. In view of the fresh allegations and to ensure better probe, a woman police officer of the ACP rank was appointed as the investigation officer and took over the case on Sunday. PTI VVK SS SNESNE