T'gana polls: 56.17 per cent polling recorded till 3 pm

(Eds: Updating poll percentage) Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Over 56 per cent of 2.80 crore voters of Telangana exercised their franchise till 3 pm Friday, officials said."Polling commenced at 7 am, though at some polling centres there was a delay of 10 to 15 minutes. In one or two cases EVMs needed to be replaced. We have replaced 22 ballot units, 19 control units and 42 VVPATS," Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar told reporters here.He also said so far, 30 complaints relating to violation of Model Code of Conduct has been received.According to officials, voting was progressing by and large peacefully in all the 119 constituencies of the state and as of 3 pm the voter turnout was 56.17 per cent.Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor E S L Narasimhan, caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, caretaker ministers K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, BJP's Telangana president K Laxman, state Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi were among the leaders who cast their vote.Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that his party candidate in Kalwakurthy Assembly segment, Vamsichand Reddy, was attacked by BJP cadre in Amangal where he had gone to observe the poll pattern.However, the BJP's chief spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao denied the allegation saying the Congress was "playing victim games sensing disastrous defeat."Chief Electoral Officer Kumar said the district electoral officer was inquiring into the matter.TRS supremo and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao exuded confidence that his party would come back to power in Telangana with a "huge majority."AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I am fully confident that we will be successful in every seat. I hope the people of Hyderabad, people of Telangana will vote for us." His party has fielded candidates in eight constituencies and is supporting the TRS in other segments.Adding a dash of glamour to the poll process, Telugu film bigwigs turned up in good numbers to cast their ballot.Actor-turned politician Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Baahubali director Rajamouli, 'Junior' NTR and Nitin were among the film personalities who cast their vote.Additional DG (Law and order) Jitender Thursday told PTI that about one lakh police personnel, including 20,000 drawn from other states and 25,000 central paramilitary forces, were engaged in poll duties.The Congress has stitched together "Praja Kutami" (People's Front) along with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) to take on the ruling TRS, which is seeking a second term in office. The TRS is going it alone in the polls, so is the BJP.As many as 1,821 candidates including a transgender are in the fray in the election. Counting of votes would be taken up held on December 11. PTI GDK SJR VVK RS ROH NSD