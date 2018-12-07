T'gana polls: Around 9 percent voter turnout recorded in first 2 hrs

Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Nearly nine per cent of over 2.80 crore voters of Telangana exercised their franchise during the first two hours of polling on Friday.Legislative Assembly elections are being held for the first time in Telangana after its formation as the 2014 Assembly polls were held in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Polling was underway in the 119 Assembly constituenciesin the state amid elaborate arrangements. Voting began at 7 AM and it will conclude at 5 PM, exceptin 13 constituencies classified as Left Wing Extremist-affected where the process ends at 4 PM itself.Chief Electoral Officer Rajath Kumar had said those in queues at polling stations before 5 pm will be allowed to vote.Telangana leaders Kadiyam Srihari, Harihs Rao, Pocharama Srinivas Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao and Jagadish Reddy were among those who cast their vote. Former Union Minister Chiranjeevi and cine actors Nagarjuna cast their vote in Jubilee Hills in the city.After casting his vote, Harish Rao said he expected theoverall poll percentage to go up given the indication.The Congress has stitched together Praja Kutami(Peoples Front) along with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), theTelangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) to take on the ruling TRS, led by caretaker ChiefMinister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).The TRS, seeking a second term in office, is going alone,as also the BJP. PTI GDK ROH DVDV