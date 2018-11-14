T'gana polls: K Chandrasekhar Rao files nomination from Gajwel

(Eds: Updating with more inputs) Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Telangana's caretaker ChiefMinister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao filed his nomination papers for the Gajwel Assembly constituency on Wednesday.Rao visited Lord Balaji temple at Konaipally village in Siddipet district and offered prayers before filing his nomination before the returning officer.The Congress has pitted Vanteru Pratap Reddy againsthim. Reddy had contested against Rao unsuccessfully in the2014 Assembly elections on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket. Later he joined the Congress."I took Swamy's (Lord Balaji) blessings before starting the Telangana movement. I always enter the battlefield (elections) with the blessings of the Swamy and you (people). The biggest battle I won is achieving Telangana statehood. With your and Swamy's blessings we are going to win 100 seats (in the upcoming Assembly polls)," Rao said.The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief wasaccompanied by his nephew and caretaker Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, who is contesting from the neighbouring Siddipet constituency.Rao claimed that Telangana is the only state where the Dalits and member of the Scheduled Tribe communities are progressing and wished the farmers of the state becomeprosperous.Harish Rao also filed his nomination from Siddipetconstituency.Former Speaker Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary and caretaker ministers P Mahender Reddy, C Laxma Reddy and Talasani Srinivas Yadav among others, filed nominations for their respective segments.Former ministers and Congress leaders D Rajanarsimha,Sunitha Laxma Reddy and J Geetha Reddy filed their nominations for Andol, Narasapur and Zaheerabad constituencies respectively.BJP candidate N Ramachandra Rao filed his papers for Malkajgiri Assembly constituency. He is the floor leader for the BJP in the legislative council.The 119-member Telangana Assembly was dissolved onSeptember 6 on the recommendation of the Chandrasekhar Rao-led government, more than eight months ahead of the expiry of its term, paving way for early elections.Polls will be held on December 7 and the counting willtake place on December 11. PTI GDK SS NSDNSD