T'gana: Shifting of Secretariat offices picks up pace

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (PTI) The shifting of Secretariat offices gained momentum on Thursday with more of them, including that of the chief secretary, moving out.The chief secretary's office would be located in the Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan, close to the present Secretariat building complex, official sources said.The process of shifting of offices from the Secretariat to their designated locations began on Wednesday, with the Roads and Buildings Department being moved to its Engineer-in-Chiefs office at Errum Manzil here, a senior official said.The Telangana government has already identified office space to accommodate staff during the construction of a new Secretariat complex here as the existing one will be demolished.Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had laid the foundation for the apex administrative setup and the new integrated Assembly complex in June.As the Telangana government wants to build a new secretariat in place of the existing one, all heads of departments were earlier asked to identify locations to shift the offices until the new complex comes up.Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan will accommodate some of the key departments, the official said.The Telangana cabinet has appointed a Group of Ministers, headed by Road and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy on the construction of new Secretariat and Assembly complex.The Roads and Building Department has been tasked with executing the construction of the new Secretariat as well as the Assembly buildings.Rao will take the final decision on the design of the buildings.