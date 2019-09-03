Thaawarchand Gehlot discusses welfare schemes for backward classes with Maha delegation

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Union Social Justice Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot held a meeting with a high-level delegation from Maharashtra on Tuesday and discussed with them welfare schemes for backward classes.Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also attended the meeting.The delegation comprised Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister Suresh Khade and senior officials of the state government. Pre and post-matric scholarship, scholarships for physically disabled persons were among the issues discussed in the meeting.Gehlot also sought a progress report from the state on Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Yojna, a rural development programme for the development of villages having a higher ratio (over 50 per cent) of people belonging to the scheduled castes. PTI UZM UZM NSDNSD