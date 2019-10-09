THAI Smile Airways Inaugurates Latest Direct Flight, Ahmedabad-Bangkok; Providing 4 Flights/Week with Full Global-Standard Services.

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGKOK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- THAI Smile takes another step forward by extending its international routes and expanding its reach in the Indian market with the introduction of direct flights to Ahmedabad, its seventh destination in India. With the airline's international-level aviation standards and excellent services, the Ahmedabad-Bangkok flight connects seamlessly with Thai Airways International and responds to the needs of Indian passengers by allowing them to enjoy top-notch experiences and convenience. The flight provides full service and convenient connections to other destinations in Thailand. The inaugural flight will take off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad for Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on October 29 onwards.Two classes will be available on the flights: Smile Plus (premium economy) and Smile Class (economy class), both offering full catering on board, advance-booking services and maximum free luggage allowance of 40 kilogrammes. Smile Plus will allow passengers to accumulate miles with THAI's Royal Orchid Plus loyalty program. To celebrate the new Ahmedabad-Bangkok route, THAI Smile is offering a starting price for round-trip tickets of 11,700 INR/Person (all inclusive). Passengers can book tickets in advance from now on www.thaismileair.com and with Smile Travel Agents' s nationwide.Flight schedules from Ahmedabad - Bangkok (TPI Winter)AhmedabadFlightDateDepart timeArrival timeAhmedabad - BangkokWE342Tu/Th/Fr/Sa00.5506.55Bangkok - AhmedabadWE341Mo/We/Th/Fr20.3023.55Mrs. Charita Leelayudth, Chief Executive Officer, THAI Smile Airways Co,. Ltd says THAI Smile is continuously expanding its routes to India, offering 38 weekly flights to seven cities, namely Gaya, Varanasi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata and now Ahmedabad."We have enjoyed growth in both inbound and outbound passenger numbers which have led to the increasing cabin factor on every route. In some periods this year, the cabin factor rose to more than 85 per cent. Overall, THAI Smile has seen growth of around 20 per cent on its Indian routes. Such growth signifies an increase in the number of Indian tourists who choose Thailand as their destination."Ahmedabad is an important destination in our strategy to reach more cities on the Indian subcontinent. We are confident that with our reputation of providing impressive experiences and services, THAI Smile will become a leader in the Indian market in the near future."Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191009/2605176-1 PWRPWR