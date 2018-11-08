THAI Smile Offers Special Price for Travelers from India to Experience The Land of Smiles

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGKOK, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- THAI Smile offers Smile Price, a ticket from Jaipur - Bangkok routes starting at 7,920 INR / person / trip (all inclusive) and Lucknow - Bangkok starting at 8,170 INR / person / trip (all inclusive), free 30kg baggage allowance for Smile Class and 40kg for Smile PLUS. Free seat selection, meal and beverages on board. Make a reservation via www.thaismileair.com and Smile Agents nationwide from now until 30 November 2018, and fly from now until 31 December 2018. Fly with the number one airline in Thailand, the Best Airline in Asia and the best economy seats in Asia guaranteed by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards 2018. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20181108/2293972-1 PWRPWR