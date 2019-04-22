THAI Smile offers special ticket price for Kolkata-Bangkok route

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGKOK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- THAI Smile offers a special price for Kolkata-Bangkok (CCU-BKK) round-trip starting at 9,100 INR per person. Travelers can make a reservation from April 20 - June 30, 2019 and travel from April 20 - September 30, 2019. Tickets are available only at www.thaismileair.com and Smile Travel Agents nationwide. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190422/2442070-1 The CCU-BKK flight departs from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata to Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok with exclusively 5 flights a week and aims at accommodating those targeted groups who are looking for convenient traveling from a full service airline, while opening a new window of adventure for the Indian passengers to explore Thailand. The new A320-200 Airbus will fly non-stop from Kolkata to Bangkok, where passengers can continue with travel connections to other cities in Thailand conveniently. Kolkata-Bangkok route is offer both Smile Plus (Premium Economy) and Smile Class (Economy Class). Passengers will get in-flight meal and beverage service on board, free seat selection and free baggage allowance. PWRPWRPWR