Thakur for creation of 'Himachal battalion' in Army

Shimla, Nov 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Tuesday suggested that a separate 'Himachal battalion' be created in the Army, keeping in view the services rendered by the state youths in the defence forces. The suggestion was made during the chief minister's meeting with Chief of Staff Headquarter Western Command, Chandi Mandir, Chandigarh Lt General P K Bali, an official spokesperson said. Lt General P K Bali had called on Thakur at the latter's official residence here. The chief minister said the state was proud to have maximum number of soldiers in the Indian Army. He said the state also has over one lakh ex-service men and the government has launched several schemes for their welfare. Thakur said the state government will take up the matter of establishing a Territorial Army of Himachali youths. "The defence forces have provided support and cooperation to the state government at the time of natural calamity, particularly in rescuing the stranded people in Lahaul valley and youths from Holi in Chamba district due to untimely snow," he said. The BJP leader urged the Army to use SASE helipad for civil flights as well so that it can be used to facilitate the tourists visiting the area.Lt General Bali assured the Himachal Pradesh chief minister that he would take up the matter with the authorities concerned, adding that the Army will provide all support to the construction of War Memorial at Dharamsala.PTI DJI SRY