Thakur govt pushing saffronisation agenda in Himachal: Cong

Shimla, Dec 27 (PTI) The Congress observed as 'Nikamma Diwas' the first anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh Thursday and submitted a 'charge-sheet' against it to the governor's office, alleging the Thakur dispensation was pushing saffronisation agenda in the state. The BJP government held a 'Jan Abhar Rally' in Dharamshala Thursday to mark the occasion which was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Sukhwinder Sukhu claimed that the one-year BJP rule could be best described as a year of failed promises, poor governance, deteriorating law and order situation and extravagance, despite poor financial health. State BJP's chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma described the 'charge-sheet' as a bundle of lies and said it was merely a paper with baseless allegations without any substantive evidence. In the 24-page charge-sheet, the Congress alleged that the Thakur government was systematically pushing the agenda of saffronisation, guided by the RSS and other such fanatic outfits, and it was "a perfect example of divisive politics aimed at polarising people for political gains". It alleged that the debt trap of the state was touching Rs 50,000 crore and the government has raised loans of Rs 3,000 crore within one year. The charge-sheet claimed that the entire thrust and focus of the government was to benefit BJP workers and supporters and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had failed to provide efficient administration while working under pressure from various quarters. PTI DJI AAR