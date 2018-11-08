Thakur seeks hassle free credit facility under central schemes

Shimla, Nov 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Thursday met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and sought his intervention in ensuring easy and hassle free credit facility for target groups under various central schemes, an official spokesperson said.The chief minister apprised the finance minister that State Cooperative Banks have not been made member of lending institutions under Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) and Small Farmers Agri-Business Consortium (SFAC). And due to this potential entrepreneurs are not getting collateral free loans facility under various flagship programmes like MUDRA, PMEGP, NRLM, NULM etc under the Centre. Thakur requested for personal intervention in the matter to ensure facilitating easy and hassle free credit facility under various central schemes to the target groups through Cooperative Banks.The CM said that this would not only help the Cooperative Banks in expanding their credit portfolios but also go a long way in generating employment, creating livelihood as well as growth and diversification of agriculture and agro-based industries due to the hassle free credit advancement and collateral free credit facility.Jaitley listened to the demands of the chief minister and assured to provide all possible help in these matters. Thakur also urged for intervention regarding persuading the World Bank to continue to fund the Integrated Development Project for source sustainability and climate resilient rain fed agriculture (IDP) as a separate project.He informed that IDP and Forest for Prosperity (FPP) were merged taking the view that both projects were being implemented by same department and have contiguous objectives and outcomes. PTI DJI PTI BALBAL