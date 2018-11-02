Thakur welcomes SC order quashing FIR against him

Dharamshala, Nov 2 (PTI) BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order quashing an FIR against him related to alleged irregularities in a land deal for a cricket stadium here, saying the previous Congress government in Himachal Pradesh was against the development of sports in the state. He said this is the victory of all the budding players and sports lovers in the state. "The cricket stadium in Dharamshala was created for promoting the game in Himachal Pradesh, but the Congress government took every possible step against it," he said. "The intention of that government was not towards development, but for destruction of sports," the Hamirpur MP said. The Supreme Court Friday quashed the FIR filed against Thakur, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and others in a case related to alleged irregularities in granting land on lease for construction of the Dharamshala cricket stadium. Thakur, Dhumal and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) had challenged the Himachal Pradesh High Court order refusing to quash the FIR registered during the then Virbhadra Singh government in the state. He had contended in the apex court that the case was actually a civil dispute but the then Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government had made it a criminal case for political reasons. "Truth can be disturbing but can never be defeated. We welcome this decision of the Supreme Court. This is the victory of all the budding players and sports lovers of the state," Thakur said. PTI DJI SNESNE