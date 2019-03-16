Thane BJP corporator disqualified by court

Thane, Mar 16 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district Saturday disqualified BJP corporator and former mayor Ashok Raul. Shiv Sena candidate Mandar Vichare, who had lost to Raul in the last Thane civic elections held in February 2017, had filed a petition against the latter's victory. Joint Civil Judge S S Indalkar upheld Vichare's petition and set aside Raul's election from Ward 12D of the Thane Municipal Corporation. His order said Vichare would be the corporator from Ward 12D for the rest of the term. Vichare's petition had contended that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had failed to declare a criminal case in his nomination form. Advocate Munir Ahmed, who appeared for Vichare, told court that Supreme Court directions laid down that non-disclosure of criminal cases will result in disqualification. PTI CORR BNM RHL