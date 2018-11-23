Thane court sentences man to life in jail for killing wife

Thane, Nov 23 (PTI) A 25-year-old Navi Mumbai man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court for killing his wife in 2014.Thane Principal District Judge V G Bisht Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Nareshkumar Vishnu Sahu.Additional Public Prosecutor Rekha Hirwale said Sahu and his wife Pooja, residents of Nageshwar Shiv Mandir locality in neighbouring Navi Mumbai's Sanpada area, had frequent quarrels over their one-year-old daughter.On March 6, 2014, after one such fight, he bludgeoned his wife to death with a hammer and fled with their daughter, the APP said.He was subsequently arrested. PTI COR BNM DVDV