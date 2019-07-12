Thankful to BJP-RSS for opportunities to take ideological battle to people: Rahul

Ahmedabad, Jul 12 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he is thankful to his opponents in the RSS and the BJP for providing him with opportunities to take his ideological battle against them to the public.Gandhi arrived here to appear before a metropolitan court in a defamation suit filed against him by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank and its chairman, Ajay Patel."I'm in Ahmedabad today, to appear in another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP."I thank them for providing me these platforms & opportunities to take my ideological battle against them to the public. Satyameva Jayate," he said in a tweet after reaching Ahmedabad.The defamation suit alleges that Congress leaders, including Gandhi, had falsely claimed that the bank was involved in a "scam" to swap Rs 750 crore in scrapped notes with valid currency within five days of demonetisation in 2016. PTI PD RSY RC