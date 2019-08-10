Thar Express gets Pak clearance for onward journey to Karachi

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Karachi-bound Thar Express with 165 passengers on-board on Saturday received clearance from Pakistan for onward journey to the neighbouring country, officials said.The train will reach the zero point station, at the international border with Pakistan, after which transfer of passengers will take place, they said.Pakistan on Friday said that it has suspended all train services to India. Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has announced in Islamabad that this would be the last Jodhpur-Karachi train. PTI ASG SOMSOM