The 12th Annual ISDSI Conference at SPJIMR

SPJIMR will host the 12th Annual Indian Subcontinent Decision Sciences Institute (ISDSI) conference from December 27-30, 2018 at its campus in Mumbai. Group Chief Technology Officer, Tata Sons, Mr. Gopichand Katragadda will deliver the inaugural address on December 28, 2018. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/688342/SPJIMR_Logo.jpg )"The 12th ISDSI conference at SPJIMR will provide a platform for leading academicians, researchers and practitioners from both India and abroad to come together to deliberate on the theme of 'Data Driven Decision Making at the Digital Age'," said the Conference Chair and faculty member at SPJIMR, Dr. Sajeev Abraham George.Dr. George added: "This year, in addition to exciting keynotes and workshops, we have introduced a new format of 'Featured Panels' to focus on current issues that are relevant in the Indian environment to raise awareness and to potentially elicit research interest."SPJIMR Dean, Dr. Ranjan Banerjee said: "The ISDSI conference brings together leading researchers and practitioners in the decision sciences area and promises to throw up many interesting ideas and discussions. At SPJIMR, our mission is to 'influence practice' and 'promote value-based growth'. Conferences like ISDSI can do a lot to foster collaboration, spread best practice and help to positively impact the state of theory and practice with regard to scientific decision-making."Apart from about 325 research paper presentations in 20 parallel tracks, there will also be a dedicated day-long doctoral colloquium that will provide inputs to PhD students in their research journey. The colloquium will be led by Prof. Antony Paulraj from Nottingham University Business School, China. There will also be a dedicated new faculty colloquium for younger stage faculty under the leadership of Dr. Subash Sarin, Paul T. Norton Endowed Professor, Virginia Tech.The keynote speakers for the conference will include: Prof. Kingshuk Sinha from Carlson School, University of Minnesota; Mr. Ankur Thareja, Johnson Controls India and Ms. Mridula Ramesh, Founder, Sundaram Climate Institute. The conference will also showcase a number of featured panels and workshops led by experts from academia and industry.The Indian Subcontinent Decision Sciences Institute (ISDSI), a region of the Decision Sciences Institute (DSI), is an interdisciplinary organisation dedicated to the advancement of the science and practice of education and research about managerial decisions. ISDSI was constituted in the year 2005. The Institute promotes excellence in teaching and scholarship, and seeks to serve current and future developmental needs of graduate students, faculty, and industry practitioners. To pursue this mission, the Institute facilitates the development and dissemination of knowledge in the diverse disciplines of the decision sciences through publication, conferences and other services. For more details, please visit the conference website: https://dsiindia.org/About S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR):S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) (http://www.spjimr.org) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is ranked among the top ten business schools in India. As a premier school of management, SPJIMR is noted for pedagogic innovations and pioneering programmes, which have helped the institute stand out for its unique and distinctive path in management education. SPJIMR's mission is to 'influence practice' and 'promote value-based growth'. The Institute currently operates from its 45-acre campus in Andheri, Mumbai, and a campus in New Delhi. To avoid confusing us with any other institution, look for the five strokes logo and the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan association.