The 12th Edition of CPhI & P-MEC India Expo Witnessed a Spectacular Opening in its Debut in Delhi-NCR Today

NOIDA, India, December 12, 2018 -- A new chapter of the widely appreciated India Pharma Week by UBM India concurrently began at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida South Asia's largest Pharma event with over 1,600 exhibitors from 42 countriesMore than 7 eclectic engagements form a part of the India Pharma Week magnum opusThe reputed CPhI Global Pharma Index ranks India no. 1 in terms of pharma market growth potential, and within the top 3 countries on the parameter of competitiveness. India has also taken giant strides to increase its global reputation.UBM India, India's leading B2B exhibition organizer, today launched the 12th edition of South Asia's largest Pharma event, the CPhI & P-MEC India expo, a three-day show, from December 12th- 14th, 2018, at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR. The signature expo has been comprehensively assisted in its endeavors by governing bodies such as Pharmexcil, CIPI and IDMA. This year's edition witnessed participation from more than 1,600 exhibitors from 42 countries. Special pavilions by Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products (CCCMHPIE) and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) formed an intrinsic part of the expo. The expo was inaugurated by Guests of Honour, Shri Satish W. Wagh, Chairman- CHEMEXCIL; Dr. Dinesh Dua, Chairman, Nectar Life Sciences Ltd; Shri Ravi Uday Bhaskar, Director General, Pharmexcil; Shri KV Rajendranath Reddy, IPS, Director General, Drugs Control Administration, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Mr Michael Duck, Executive Vice President, UBM Asia Ltd; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India, Mr Adam Andersen, Group Brand Director-Pharma, Informa and Mr. Rahul Deshpande, Group Director, UBM India , amidst an august industry gathering. Earlier, the 3rd edition of the India Pharma Week (IPW), the week-long pharma celebration packed with a melange of events, started on December 9, with the event, Pharma Leaders Golf, taking place in Mumbai as a tribute to the city where it was born. The scene of action has now shifted to Greater Noida where turnkey engagements including the Pharma Connect Congress, the CEO Roundtable and the India Pharma Awards are scheduled for today. The Women Leaders in Pharma will be held tomorrow, alongside Day 2 of the CPhI & P-MEC India expo. With the events of IPW hosted at the world-class venue of the India Expo Centre, industry stakeholders and professionals are being offered the convenience to congregate at the marquee show, network and celebrate the industry under one platform. The shift to the Delhi-NCR region will help it further develop and nurture a complete pharma ecosystem in the sectoral pockets of the North, including the power corridors of the Centre. Speaking at the inauguration of the expo, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India, said, "With the 12 edition of the CPhI & P-MEC India expo along with the India Pharma Week shifting to Delhi-NCR region, an important chapter in the pharma industry has unfolded today. According to our worldwide reputation pharma report, the CPhI Global Pharma Index, India has taken huge strides in terms of its reputation with a 10.92 per cent rise in reputation. This is the maximum increase globally and extremely impressive given the quality and compliance issues it had faced previously. It also ranks no. 1 in terms of pharma market growth potential and is in the top 3 countries in terms of competitiveness. A lot of it is the result of government initiatives focussing on improving the health infrastructure especially in the rural markets, providing fiscal incentives, and streamlined development procedures, based on recommendation by industry thought leaders." "With the key stakeholders of the pharma industry congregated under the giant umbrella of the IPW here, these are some of the subjects - along with the business - that we will take to the next level at the power-packed sessions and engagements of this unrivalled celebration of the pharma industry," he added.Key exhibitors at the CPhI & P-MEC India expo included ACG, Excellence United, Aurobindo Pharma, Nectar Lifesciences, Hoong-A Corporation, Supriya Lifesciences, IMA, GEA Group, Optel Group, Bosch, Bowman & Archer, Solace Engineers, Morepen Laboratories, Hetero Labs, Neogen Chemicals, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Granules India, Acebright Pharma, Zim Laboratories, Nitika Pharmaceuticals Specialities, Scope Ingredients, Evonik India, Colorcon Asia, Pioma Chemicals, IMCD India, Accupack Engineering, Pharmalab India, Ace Technologies, Gerresheimer, Uflex, Nipro PharmaPackaging, and Indo German Pharma Engineers, among many more.Onsite, several innovative engagement platforms such as Supplier Finder, CPhI TV, Live Streaming, Mobile Apps, Tech Walls, Matchmaking - Live Pharma Connect, Exhibitor Showcase, and Innovation Gallery among others made the visitor experience an engaging and memorable one.Day 1 of the expo concurrently witnessed the following events of the IPW: Pharma Connect Congress: With the theme of 'Ideate. Innovate. Integrate', the Pharma Connect Congress worked cohesively towards achieving the 2020 Pharma Vision of making India the next major hub of end-to-end drug discovery. Some of the topics of discussion by eminent speakers at the Congress included 'Transforming the Pharma Industry Architect Through Collaborations', 'Strategies to Strengthen Regulatory Policies in India', 'Role of Digitalization in Transforming the Pharmaceutical Sector', 'Winning with Biosimilars' and 'Combined strengths for challenging times', amongst others.The CEO Roundtable: Within the realm of IPW, the CEO Roundtable stands out as one of its most distinguished events. For the past 2 years, the exclusive, closed-door session has been eminently successful as a strategic gathering of CEOs of leading Pharma companies who deep dive into thought-provoking discussions on the industry. The best-in-class industry professionals who were a part of the exclusive meeting included Mr. Subodh Priyolkar, Mr. Amit Kumar Bansal, Dr Appaji PV., Dr. S V Veerramani, Dr. Satish Wagh, Mr. Vishesh Parekh, Mr. Prashant Nagre, Mr. D C Jain, Mr. Dinesh Dua, Mr. Ashok Bhattcharya, Dr. R B Smarta, Mr. J Krishna Kishore, Mr. Rajiv Bhide, Mr. Sanjeev Navangul, Mr. Suresh Patathil, Mr. Hitesh Windlass, Mr. Sriram Shrinivassan, Mr. Shaunak Dave, Mr. Ankur Vaid and Mr. Yogesh Mudras. They deliberated on the subjects of Modicare (Positives, challenges, how the industry looks at this policy and way forward) & Quality (How Indian pharma companies have now been able to address quality concerns). Significantly, a White Paper Report will be prepared on the basis of recommendations provided at the Roundtable, which will then be presented to policy makers and key industry stakeholders.The India Pharma Awards (IPA) & Networking Night: A part of the Recognition & Networking stream of the IPW, the 6thedition of the India Pharma Awards will bring together industry champions, stalwarts, visionaries and organizations from the pharma universe. The India Pharma Awards is one of the most transparent & process driven, and conducted professionally as well as methodically to draw out the best in the industry. This is done with a neutral Jury Panel representing various segments of the industry in a two-round process of sifting through the nominations. This year, the IPA received a 30 per cent increase in nominations and has created the new category of 'International Excellence'. About the CPhI & P-MEC expo: Originating from CPhI Worldwide - CPhI India has become South Asia's leading Pharma meeting place covering every step of the supply chain from drug discovery to finished dosage, encompassing CROs, CMOs and manufacturers of API, Generics, Excipients and Drug formulation, Fine chemicals, Biosimilars, Finished Formulations, Lab chemicals and Biotechnology.P-MEC, on the other hand, includes manufacturers of Pharma Machinery and Equipment, Analytical Equipment, Automation & Robotics, Packaging Equipment & Supplies, Plant / Facility Equipment, Automation & Controls, Processing Equipment, RFID, Tableting / Capsule fillers, Clean room equipment, Filling equipment and Laboratory products.About India Pharma Week: The 3rd edition of India Pharma Week will be organised by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. About India Pharma Week: The 3rd edition of India Pharma Week will be organised by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.cphi.com/india/pharma-week for more information on India Pharma Week and www.ubm.com/global-reach/ubm-asiafor our presence in Asia.