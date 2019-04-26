The 15th Strait Travel Fair and the 5th China (Xiamen) International Leisure Tourism Expo Concluded Successfully

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) XIAMEN, China, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 19th to 21st , 2019, the 15th Strait Travel Fair ("STF"), which was co-hosted by Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and Xiamen Municipal People's Government, organized by Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, and held by Xiamen C&D International Travel Service Group Co., Ltd., and the 5th China (Xiamen) International Leisure Tourism Expo 2019 ("CILTE"), which was hosted by Xiamen C&D International Travel Service Group Co., Ltd. and organized by Xiamen Saixin International Exhibition Co., Ltd., were successfully held in Xiamen International Conference & Exhibition Center. These two exhibitions covered a total area of 60,000 m2, occupied 2,600 booths, and attracted 20 domestic provinces and autonomous regions and 47 foreign countries and regions. During these three days, these two exhibitions attracted a total of 226,000 visitors, and 20,000 travel agents, of which over 1,000 were important professional purchasers at home and abroad. The total consumption and trade volume from exhibitors at the exhibitions and forums, purchasers, guests and visitors hit RMB 260 million, the agreed trade volume of participating travel agents reached RMB 85 million, totaling RMB 345 million. Specifically, on-site sales was nearly RMB 100 million, which was 1.4 times the figure of 2018 (RMB 71 million). Since the exhibitions concluded, over 5,000 m2 of exhibition area has already been booked for the exhibitions of 2020. On the 15th and the 5th anniversary of STF and CILTE, these exhibitions showed various characteristics. For example, they had larger scales and abundant elements of culture-tourism integration, closer exchanges of tourism between the two sides of the strait, and diversified activities. More international elements were included in CILTE, with its overall level improved. There was deepened coordinated development in southwest Fujian and closer regional exchanges in China. At the same time, more preferential tourism products were introduced, and the shows had more exhibitors and visitors, more efficient professional transactions, and a more recognized role as platforms in the industry. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190425/2446621-1 PWRPWR