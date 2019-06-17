The 2019 China and South Asia Aviation Trends Forum Promotes Common Development through Interconnection and Cooperation

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KUNMING, China, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 13, 2019, the 3rd China and South Asia Aviation Trends Forum was successfully held in Kunming, China. The forum, co-hosted by the Yunnan Provincial Department of Transportation, the Yunnan Branch of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the Yunnan Provincial Foreign Affairs Office, and the Yunnan Provincial Department of Commerce, was co-sponsored by the Yunnan Airport Group, CARNOC.COM, and the China-South Asia Business Forum Secretariat. Focusing on the theme of "interconnected development, open cooperation and sharing", delegates discussed issues of the development and prospects of the aviation industry, the construction and improvement of airline networks, international exchange and cooperation in civil aviation, and technological progress and sharing in China and South Asia, exploring the future prospects for the industry in this region. The forum contains three panels under the title of "Foresight: Promoting the Long-Term Development of the Civil Aviation Industry", "Connection: Promoting the Interconnection between China and South Asia", and "Dialogue: Collaboration and Development of Airlines, Airports and Air Traffic Controls". 20 speakers shared their understandings of the development of the industry and strategies and practices based on their own experience, having enhanced mutual understanding and trust and laid the foundation for the future exchange and cooperation. The discussion session of the forum was held under the theme of "Development and Sales of South Asia Routes", in which guest speakers talked from various perspectives such as aviation, education, medical care and tourism. The South Asian Aviation Market Research Platform has demonstrated the research results of the South Asian aviation market and awarded Subir Hazra, Vice President and Head Strategic Planning at Delhi Airport; Sanjiv Taneja, Chief Financial Officer of Mumbai Airport; Sandeep Bahl, Program Director of the U.S-India Aviation Cooperation Program; and Jin Cheng, Director of the South Asian think tank at Yunan Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, as "Honorary Consultants" of the platform. The South Asia Aviation Market Research Platform was jointly established by CADAS, a consulting brand of CARNOC.COM, and the Yunnan Airport Group in November 2018, aiming at studying and analyzing the market dynamics of China and South Asia, and promoting the exchange and development of aviation markets in Yunnan and South Asia. CADAS relies on the most timely global aviation information and resources of the CARNOC.COM and big data system provided by VariFlight to explore aviation big data, industry and market trend. The first forum was held by CARNOC.COM in Shanghai in January 2018 and its scale and influence were further enhanced. Featured delegates, apart from deputy governor of Yunnan Province and deputy director of the International Department of CAAC, also include the Deputy Director of the Civil Aviation Bureau of Sri Lanka and the Chief Commercial Officer of Indigo Airlines. More than 150 delegates from civil aviation administrations, airports, airlines, research institutes, OTA platforms, and tourism companies of 5 countries have attended the forum. PWRPWR