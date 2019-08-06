The 2nd Edition of India's Most Preferred Jewellers (IMP) is Back

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The only definitive nationwide quest to identify and celebrate India's favourite Retail Jewellers NEW DELHI, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After the remarkable success in its first edition, Informa Markets in India (formerly known as UBM India) India's leading B2B events organiser, is all set to host the India's Most Preferred (IMP) initiative for the retail jewellery segment. The 1st edition of Indias Most Preferred Jewellers ( IMP ) initiative for the retail jewellery segment in 2017 was marked by the presence of industry experts and renowned celebrities from the B-Town Through this exclusively crafted campaign, Informa Markets in India adds to its catalogue of year-long engagements in the jewellery portfolio, unmatched in the exhibitions business. IMP initiative comprises a nationwide quest for India's most popular jewellery brands, and conferring on them, the exclusive privilege to license the prestigious MP logo for a period of two years. The exquisitely crafted stamp of consumer love can be used for all their marketing engagements, such as online campaigns, hoardings, press announcements, product packaging and advertising. A sophisticated coffee table book will also be created, profiling these much loved brands, their inspiring growth stories, how they have carved a niche and risen up the popularity index and their vision for the future. Significantly, jewellers who make the grade will be felicitated at the gala India's Most Preferred Unveiling show, a televised glamorous evening of style, insights, entertainment and celebration in the midst of industry stalwarts. The gala night will be held on the Day 1 of Delhi Jewellery & Gem Fair on 28th September, 2019 at The Lalit, New Delhi. The gems and jewellery (G&J) market in India is highly fragmented, and home to more than 5,00,000 players. However, a change in consumer profile along with socio-economic factors, have resulted in the domain rapidly transforming to accommodate an increasing number of favoured global, national or regional brands. The IMP initiative stems from the proactive role it plays in connecting the community and establishing superior standards within it. The survey to find out the most preferred brands is being conducted in association with MRSS, the only market research organisation in India listed under the Bombay Stock Exchange. Undertaken in over 20 cities across India, the survey respondent profile comprises SEC A1 and A2 with an annual household income of INR 12 Lakh or more. The survey will base itself on factors such as jeweller trust factor, collection & range of products, brand recommendation, product & service quality, overall brand recognition and recall. Once chosen as India's most preferred, the brands will be accorded the logo licensing privilege, giving them an easily identifiable label of excellence. Commenting on the launch of the India Most Preferred initiative, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, Mr. Yogesh Mudras said, "Through our expertise in the jewellery sector, we found a rapid transformation in the tastes of the urbane, well-to-do millennials who seem to favour global, national or regional brands. We were very keen to listen to the pulse of the consumer, and discover who their favoured brands are, and why? Through IMP, we found that trust factor, collection, brand recall and recognition are the crucial factors in deciding who their brand of choice would be. This unique due diligence process in the form of this campaign is an apt alongside catering to the jewellery sector through exhibitions, awards, conferences, road shows, and luxury and mini shows." About Informa Markets Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. To know if a particular brand has made it to the list, please call Ritesh Indulkar at: +91-9664-21-9292