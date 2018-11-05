The 2nd Edition of Social Media Summit & Awards (SMSA) to be Held on 9th-10th November

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AMARAVATI, India, November 5, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The second edition of the Social Media Summit and Awards 2018 is here and this time, the focus is to envision the vital role of social media in the day-to-day life and the change it might bring to respect the information, governance, business, and commerce. This time, the event will recreate the use-case of the technology behind the industry and connect with top-notch social media companies and thought-leaders to collaborate and raise conversations about the future of increasing products and services based on social media. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/779160/SMSA_2018.jpg )Vision: Leveraging Social Media and digital networks by extending conversations around Social Media.A complete Summit, Social Media Expo, Awards Nights are the three important parts of the event. The summit will be hosting over 1,000+ delegates from diverse backgrounds and fields, 350+ prominent social media influencers from around the nation and 40+ renowned speakers.Day 1 - 9th November '18: Summit Day The summit will commence at 11 AM and conclude at 7 PM followed by Networking Dinner.Speakers at the Summit:1. VVS Laxman, Cricketer2. Kushboo, Veteran Actor and Politician3. Swara Bhaskar, Actress and Social Media Activist4. Anurag Batra, Chairman Business World5. Winny Patro, CEO Innovation, GoAP6. Lavin Mirchandini, Founder Get Evangalised7. Deepak Ramola, Influencer and Changemaker; Founder Project Fuel8. Danish Sait, Comedian9. Ankur Mehra, Head Media Partnerships, Facebook10. Mayuk Choudury, CEO Milaap11. Snehaal, Founder Superfan.aiDay 2 - 10th November '18Awards Night - Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium Social Media Awards is a grand-gala red-carpet night honouring individuals, teams and celebrities who use social media as a platform, avidly. SMSA targets to encourage extensive development while exhibiting the growing prospects that evolve around and emerge from social media. The event will witness special invitees, social media fraternities, nominees for Social Media Awards and public who will witness performances from all over India and the biggest celebration in the history of Social Media.The Awards Night will start at 5:30 PM and will have over 40 Social Influencers and content creators across platforms being awarded for their work on Social Media. The event will generate over 100 million cumulative reach on social media through the award winning social influencers across platforms.The Awards night will have the following performers:1. Devi Sri Prasad2. Shirley Setia3. Arman Malik4. Pranitha Subhash5. Hebah Patel6. Shubra AiyappaThe following celebrities will be present as guest at the award function:1. Samantha2. Kajal Agarwal3. Sudhir Babu4. Vedhika5. SushantThis Summit is being taken forward as part of the Vision of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Hence the event is powered by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and AP Tourism.Social Media Summit & Awards is Conceptualised and Produced by VIBRI MEDIA.About Social Media Summit & Awards (SMSA)SMSA is a massive national movement started in 2017 connecting people, content creators and conversations around emerging trends in media, importantly social media which is now one of world's biggest medium to communicate, promote and develop individually as a community. For more information, visit: https://www.smsummit.in/ .Source: Social Media Summit & Awards (SMSA) PWRPWR